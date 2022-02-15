Messy Mix Of Wintry Weather Starts Wednesday Afternoon

Rain, 10 to 25 mm, Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday overnight.

Snow, at times heavy, Wednesday overnight through Friday morning. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm possible.

Reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.

Icy and slippery surfaces.

Special weather statement issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago, Ont

When:

Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.

Impacts:

Localized flooding.

Road closures are possible,

Discussion:

A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night which could bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario. Precipitation will likely begin as rain Wednesday afternoon and transition to snow Wednesday overnight. As temperatures drop to below the freezing mark Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, icy and slippery conditions are possible, as water on roadways and surfaces will freeze.

At this time the track of the low pressure system is uncertain, and as such precipitation type, timing and amounts may change.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.