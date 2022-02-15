Deceased Identified After Collision On Hwy. 35 South Of Dorset

Haliburton Highlands OPP have identified the deceased driver in a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 35, south of Dorset, in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.

On February 11, 2022, just after 12 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP, along with emergency services, responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and flatbed truck on Highway 35, near Shoe Lake Road, south of Dorset, in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.

As a result of the collision, one driver was pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Amy Gervais, 28 years of age, of Callander.

Highway 35 was closed for several hours for the police investigation.