OLG And Its Employees Contribute $120,000 To United Way

OLG and its employees are contributing close to $120,000 to support the important work of the United Way in communities across Ontario.

As part of its support for the United Way, OLG launched a new virtual promotion in July 2021 called “Collecting for the Community”, which included a commitment by OLG of $50,000 in funds for United Ways across Ontario.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led OLG to evolve its local partnerships in order to continue to support and add value to the festivals and events taking place in communities across Ontario. ‘Collecting for the Community’ was intended to replicate the same fun and engaging experience that was offered at on-site activations at OLG sponsored events prior to the pandemic.

From July 19, 2021 to January 3, 2022, players 18 years and older who visited CollectingfortheCommunity.ca could play the free activity, and through their participation, could secure additional funding for their local United Way and benefit their community.

As part of the promotion, each of the 27 United Ways in Ontario is guaranteed to receive $1,000, but player participation in the ‘Collecting for the Community’ promotion increases the local contribution.

“Giving back is at the heart of all we do and we are proud of the role we play in making Ontario stronger,” said Duncan Hannay, OLG’s President and CEO. “OLG and our employees have a long, meaningful history with the United Way in Ontario. It is an important community partner that supports vulnerable populations through numerous charities and community assistance programs.”

In addition to the $50,000 contributed through the ‘Collecting for the Community’ promotion, OLG’s employee-driven 2021 United Way fundraising campaign raised close to $70,000.

For more than three decades, OLG employees have been dedicating their time and money to an annual fundraising effort to support the United Way. The most recent campaign, which ran through November 2021, was a big success with OLG employees raising more than double their original fundraising goal.

“As the pandemic continues to impact communities across Ontario, our friends and neighbours facing challenges – and the frontline community workers working so hard to serve them – need our support like never before,” said Daniele Zanotti, United Way Greater Toronto President and CEO. “Thank you to OLG corporate and staff for once again standing with community and demonstrating that we truly are in this together.”

To mark the important demonstration of OLG’s commitment to United Way, OLG President and CEO, Duncan Hannay, and Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO of United Way Greater Toronto, took part in a virtual cheque presentation (Password: olg01).

Contributions to United Way Locations

United Way Location Contribution Amount United Way Peterborough & District $1,288.20 United Way Centraide Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry $1,220.83 United Way Greater Toronto $8,291.13 United Way Simcoe Muskoka $2,006.83 United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex County $1,767.29 United Way East Ontario $2,875.18 United Way Halton & Hamilton $2,575.75 United Way Durham Region $2,077.95 United Way Elgin Middlesex $2,044.26 United Way Leeds & Grenville $1,145.97 United Way Thunder Bay $1,419.20 United Way Perth-Huron $1,224.57 United Way Oxford $1,190.89 United Way Niagara $1,950.69 United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington $1,310.66 United Way Centraide North East Ontario / Nord-est de l’Ontario $1,999.35 United Way Sarnia-Lambton $1,217.09 United Way Chatham-Kent $1,224.57 United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin $1,393.00 United Way Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District $2,205.21 United Way Waterloo Region Communities $1,920.75 United Way Northumberland $1,175.92 United Way Haldimand and Norfolk $1,187.14 United Way Bruce Grey $1,389.26 United Way City of Kawartha Lakes $1,160.94 United Way Brant $1,366.80 United Way Hastings & Prince Edward $1,370.55

Impact of Contributions

Every dollar helps the United Way provide vulnerable populations with centralized access to numerous charities and community assistance programs.

Here are a few examples of the kind of support a few thousand dollars can provide in the GTA: