YWCA Muskoka To Host International Women’s Day Event

YWCA Muskoka invites you to spend International Women’s Day with three nationally celebrated speakers at its third annual She Talks Muskoka. This virtual fundraising event on Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. centres around a theme of “The Path Forward” and will include three prominent and inspiring speakers:

Eternity Martis – Award-winning journalist, course developer and instructor of Reporting On Race: The Black Community in the Media at X University, and author of best selling memoir, They Said This Would Be Fun.

Zoey Roy – Celebrated artist, activist and educator whose performances weave storytelling, rap, theatre and rhythm and blues together to confront colonialism, explore how it impacts Indigenous people, and find pathways of healing.

Dr. Anne-Marie Zajdlik – Founder of Masai Center and Bracelet of Hope whose work as a family physician and regional HIV specialist provides care to over 700 HIV positive patients in Guelph-Wellington, Grey Bruce and Waterloo Region.

The event will be hosted by public speaker and facilitator Krishma Goraya. She has held various leadership roles within the YWCA movement and represents YWCA Muskoka on the Muskoka Parry Sound Torstar Community Advisory Council.

“This year’s She Talks speakers will share honest stories and lessons to inspire us, challenge us and help shed some light on what the path forward can look like as we try to navigate our way through this pandemic and beyond,” said She Talks Committee Chair Laura Sundy.

She Talks Muskoka is a key fundraiser for YWCA Muskoka, a charity that provides community outreach programs and advocates for positive change for women, youth and gender diverse people.

“Women have been among the hardest hit demographics over the past two years, so funds

raised from this year’s She Talks are incredibly important to our charity,” said Sundy. “This is a virtual event, but our hope is that people can gather with their loved ones to watch, while connecting with and celebrating the women in their lives on International Women’s Day.”

A virtual silent auction is currently open for bidding. People tuning in from the Muskoka area can order take-out meals from participating restaurants and a portion of the meal sales will be donated to YWCA Muskoka. Local restaurants who would like to be involved can reach out to YWCA Muskoka.

All event details and tickets are available now on the She Talks webpage.

If your business or organization is interested in sponsoring She Talks Muskoka or donating to the silent auction, please contact Laura Sundy at YWCA Muskoka: lsundy@ywcamuskoka.com.