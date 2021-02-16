OPP Name Accused And Victim After Homicide In Ramara

On Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 11:32 p.m., members of the Orillia OPP, the Rama First Nation Police Service and Simcoe County Paramedic Services responded to a medical emergency on Monck Road in the Township of Ramara, just north of Orillia.

Neighbours reported hearing a female scream from the home.

Police located two victims inside a home. One of the victims, an adult female, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim, an adult male, was injured and transported by Paramedics to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Wendy Lahay, age 47, of the Township of Ramara.

A homicide investigation is being conducted by the Orillia OPP Crime Unit.

Michael Lahay, age 30, of Ramara, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Attempt to Commit Murder.

The accused has been remanded into custody and has a future court date.

Residents in the area should expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days as the investigation unfolds.

The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact us at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)