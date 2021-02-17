Architectural Firm Selected For New School In Parry Sound

With Tuesday night’s approval of the recommendation of the ad hoc Parry Sound Architect Selection Committee, the Near North District School Board is a step closer to bringing educational and child care opportunities under one roof for the families in the areas of Parry Sound, Nobel and McDougall.

“Our Parry Sound region has been very patient with the continuous delays with this project in the past,” said Chair Jay Aspin. “For this reason, I am extremely pleased that our board made the construction of this school a top priority. Vice-chair John Cochrane, who is Chair of our Parry Sound Build Committee will work diligently with our administration to complete the project in a timely manner. We look forward to the development of an educational facility of which we can all be proud.”

The board’s acceptance of the bid by +VG Architects (The Ventin Group) follows a multi-phase process in which short-listed candidates were scored in several categories. Chair of the selection committee, Trustee Nichole King, is satisfied with not only the outcome, but with the “thorough, independent process” navigated by the committee. The process guided the committee to its conclusion that the most qualified firm has been selected to design the new build.

+VG Architects, with offices in Brantford, Toronto and Ottawa, has experience with this type of project, and that experience was part of the committee’s support for the bid.

Director of Education Craig Myles is looking forward to welcoming a childcare centre, an EarlyON Child and Family Centre and a JK-12 school. “In consultation with +VG Architects, we look forward to creating flexible and shared learning spaces to promote the building of 21st century skills, and to increase experiential learning opportunities that honour all learners in the Parry Sound region.”

The Near North District School Board is grateful for the support of the Ministry of Education for this capital project.