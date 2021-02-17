COVID-19 Outbreak Over At RVH Transitional Care Unit

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on its Transitional Care Unit (TCU) over. The unit is once again open to transfers and new admissions. Due to the ongoing community spread and the presence of the variant, RVH continues to restrict visitors across all units in the health centre. RVH continues to have two units within the facility on outbreak for COVID-19, Specialized Seniors Care and the Cancer and Palliative Unit with each of those units closed to new admissions. All patients on those units have been swab tested, are safely isolating in their rooms and are being monitored closely for symptoms. All patients on the unit are on droplet/contact precautions and will be re-tested within the next week, or earlier if they develop symptoms. Patients who have been previously discharged from the unit will be contacted by public health and advised to self-isolate in their homes. RVH has implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients. By the numbers: *as of February 16 Cancer and Palliative Unit 2 patients 1 staff 1 death Specialized Seniors Care 4 patients 0 staff 4 outbreak-related patient deaths