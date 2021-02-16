OPP Seeking Assistance Locating Missing Midland Female

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are currently investigating the disappearance of Nicole Mercer of Midland who was last seen at her home at 9:30 p.m. February 15, 2021 and has not been observed since.

She is described as female white, 22 years of age, 5′ 3″ in height, 96 lbs, brown/red short cut hair, brown eyes and may be in the Barrie / Orillia area. Clothing description – possibly wearing a black coat, black leggings with a pattern on the side, blue running shoes, grey sweater.

Call OPP or Crime Stoppers with any information.