OPP Nab Two Area Residents Over The Labour Day Weekend For Impaired Driving

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two area residents over the Labour Day weekend in separate impaired driving investigations.

The OPP Communication Centre received a call at approximately 4:50 p.m. August 31, 2024, from a concerned community member reporting a possible impaired driver leaving a Jones Road, Midland retail parking lot. Nearby officers located the vehicle making a safe stop in a retail store/gas station on William Street, Midland. Upon speaking with the driver, the officers entered into an impaired by drug investigation. The services of a OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer assisted the investigating officer resulting in the following.

Leslie Smith 54 years of Port McNichol has been charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 12, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

On August 31, 2024 at approximately 2:45 a.m. an OPP Sergeant of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment while on patrol noticed a small SUV operating on Elizabeth Street without any lighting. The Sgt. was able to follow and safely stop the vehicle in the area of the banking district of King Street, Midland. Upon speaking with the driver an impaired driving investigation was commenced resulting in Brandon WATERFIELD-Monette 29 years of Midland being charged criminally with the driving offence of Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 19, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.