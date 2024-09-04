Forty Plus Students Went To School Today With A Brand New Backpack

The Township of Georgian Bay is proud to announce the successful conclusion of the Fill A Backpack campaign, thanks to the incredible generosity of our community and the Baxter Ward Lions Club. A total of $1,700 was raised, allowing the Port Severn / Honey Harbour / MacTier Food Banks to provide 42 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to students in need across the township.

Special recognition goes to our corporate partners for their generous contributions. Dare – Bear Paws provided snacks for each backpack, ensuring students are well-fed and ready to learn. Pentel Canada also made a significant impact by supplying mechanical pencils and erasers, essential tools for every student’s success.

“This campaign’s success is a testament to the spirit of our community and the power of collaboration,” said Peter Koetsier, Mayor of the Township of Georgian Bay. “Without the contributions from our residents, local organizations, and corporate partners, we would not have been able to make such a meaningful difference in the lives of these students.”

Looking ahead, the Georgian Bay Food Bank is excited to continue supporting the community with upcoming initiatives, including the Sleighing Hunger and Christmas Toy Drive, set to kick off in November. These campaigns aim to bring joy and relief to families during the holiday season.

Everyone is encouraged to continue supporting the local food banks throughout the year. For more information on how you can get involved, please contact Trisha Walton, Communications and Sustainability Officer, twalton@gbtownship.ca, 705-528-2437.