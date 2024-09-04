City Of Orillia Survey Seeking Feedback On Policy Options, Recommendations Until Oct. 15

Orillia is embarking on a transformative journey to update its Official Plan, and we want your voice to shape our city’s future! Dive into the proposed policies, share your thoughts by reading the reports, and make an impact by completing our online survey, open until Oct. 15, 2024.

“This is your chance to directly shape the future of Orillia. Your insights on a wide range of policy matters will help us build a vibrant and thriving community for the future,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “We’re seeking your input on crucial topics like building heights, permitted land uses, natural feature protection, housing, and climate change. We know our citizens are passionate about these issues. Share your feedback and help us set the direction for Orillia’s new Official Plan.”

An Official Plan is a long-term guide for making decisions about how land is used and developed in the city. Council endorsed the vision and guiding principles for the new Official Plan at its meeting on March 25, 2024.

To help shape the next stage of the plan’s development, the City’s consultant, WSP, has created five short reports on various policy options and recommendations for the new Official Plan, along with a draft Land Use Schedule, which informs where certain uses would be permitted to locate in the City over the next 30 years. Citizens are invited to read the draft reports and view the draft Land Use Schedule at orillia.ca/OfficialPlan. These documents outline various policy options and recommendations on key issues like growth management, housing, climate action, and protecting our natural areas.

Community feedback is crucial in ensuring these policies reflect the community’s needs and priorities. A survey is available online until Oct. 15, 2024, at orillia.ca/OfficialPlan. By taking part, you can directly influence the decisions that will shape our city. If you need the survey in an alternative format, please contact planning@orillia.ca or phone 705-326-2622. Written comments can be submitted to planning@orillia.ca or jlewis@orillia.ca.

“Official Plans direct long-term growth and impact the type and scale of buildings in your neighbourhood,” said Jill Lewis, Senior Planner. “This is your opportunity to shape Orillia’s future. We value your input and encourage you to participate. Read the reports, review the map, and share your feedback through the survey or written comments.”

The Official Plan review focuses on lands within the City’s current boundaries, planning for growth over the next 30 years. While a future Settlement Area Boundary Expansion is being studied, this review only addresses planning policies for existing city limits. Boundary adjustments are managed separately under the Municipal Act.

This multi-year process will occur in four stages, involving public and Council input at each stage. The community’s feedback will shape the new Official Plan, expected to take two years to complete. Once Council has adopted the updated Official Plan, approval of the new plan must be received from the Province of Ontario.