Motorcycle Driver Charged After Holiday Monday Crash On Hwy. 400

A holiday Monday crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 involving a motorcycle and a SUV has resulted in charges for the motorcycle driver and snarled traffic for cottagers heading home.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment. along with Tay Township Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedics were dispatched to the scene north of Quarry Road at 2:30p.m. September 2, 2024.

Scene investigation resulted in a charge of Careless Driving under the Highway Traffic Act to be issued to the 27 year old Barrie male operating the 2022 Triumph motorcycle who also had a female passenger aboard at the time of the crash. Both occupants of the motorcycle were triaged and transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

The occupants of the Hyundai SUV were uninjured.