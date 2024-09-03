OPP Looking For Witnesses After Fatal Collision In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision in the City of Orillia that left one male party deceased.

On August 31, 2024, at 1:30 p.m., Orillia OPP and emergency crews responded to reports of serious motor vehicle collision at Colborne St and West St N in the City of Orillia involving an SUV and a motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle with considerable damage, a motorcycle on its side and debris all over the road.

Through investigation it was learned there were two occupants on the motorcycle, both appeared to be suffering from serious injuries. A 48-year-old male motorcycle occupant was pronounced deceased at scene, the other was transported by air ORNG to a Toronto Area Trauma Centre with life threatening injuries.

During this incident, there was an event going on Downtown Orillia and there may have been numerous witnesses. Officers understand seeing and hearing traumatic events can affect individuals in different ways. Orillia OPP is encouraging anyone who feels affected by this traumatic event to reach out for support if required.

The Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement unit (TIME) attended the location to continue the investigation. The intersection was closed for several hours for investigation, however, has since been re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or has camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police are asked to contact the Orillia OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.