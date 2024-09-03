McDonald’s Canada Welcomes New Breakfast Wraps

McDonald’s Canada is excited to announce its new Breakfast Wraps, featuring delicious flavours crafted with craveable ingredients to kickstart your day with a win. Starting today, guests can enjoy the new wrap lineup every morning, selecting from a variety of flavours to satisfy any craving, available at participating restaurants.

“Our new Breakfast Wraps are filled with tasty ingredients, like 100% Canadian free-run eggs and Canadian-raised seasoned chicken,” said Chef Jeff Anderson, Culinary Innovation Lead at McDonald’s Canada. “The lineup was designed to cater to everyone, from families getting back into the school routine, to McCafé lovers looking for their new favourite morning sandwich, our Breakfast Wraps promise to be the highlight of your morning.”

The new flavours include:

Sausage, Bacon & Egg Breakfast Wrap: Made with savoury sausage, hickory-smoked bacon, a freshly-cracked Canada Grade A egg, and processed cheddar cheese, topped with mayo-style sauce and a crispy hashbrown, all wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla

Chicken Breakfast Wrap: Made with a breaded seasoned chicken patty and processed cheddar cheese, topped with mayo-style sauce, shredded lettuce and a crispy hash brown, all wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla

Spicy Egg & Hash Brown Breakfast Wrap: Made with a freshly-cracked Canada Grade A egg and processed cheddar cheese, topped with Spicy Habanero sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato and a crispy hash brown, all wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla

And with the new $1 + tax everyday low price for a small McCafé® Premium Roast Coffee*, it’s the perfect time to try out a new menu pairing. Pick up a Breakfast Wrap with a McCafé coffee for your perfect morning pick-me-up, either in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through the McDonald’s app, or via McDelivery®.