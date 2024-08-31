OPP Make Arrest In Tiny Township Indecent Acts Investigation

As a result of an indecent act complaint to the OPP Communications Centre at approximately 6:55 p.m. August 24, 2024, members of the Southern Georgian Bay attended a water front public beach area in Tiny Township and initiated a investigation into the complaint.
Through investigation, a suspect was identified and on August 30, 2024 at approximately 10:50 a.m. Steve SKROBOT 60 years of Tiny Township was located while operating a vehicle on Simcoe County Road 6 in Tiny Township and was arrested and held for a bail hearing.
The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date on the following charges.
- Indecent Exposure to a Person Under 16 yrs of Age (two counts)
- Drive motor vehicle – no licence
- Drive motor vehicle, no permit
- Entire plate not plainly visible
- Fail to have insurance card
Anyone having knowledge of offences to people or property related investigations is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.