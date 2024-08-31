OPP Make Arrest In Tiny Township Indecent Acts Investigation

As a result of an indecent act complaint to the OPP Communications Centre at approximately 6:55 p.m. August 24, 2024, members of the Southern Georgian Bay attended a water front public beach area in Tiny Township and initiated a investigation into the complaint.

Through investigation, a suspect was identified and on August 30, 2024 at approximately 10:50 a.m. Steve SKROBOT 60 years of Tiny Township was located while operating a vehicle on Simcoe County Road 6 in Tiny Township and was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date on the following charges.

Indecent Exposure to a Person Under 16 yrs of Age (two counts)

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Drive motor vehicle, no permit

Entire plate not plainly visible

Fail to have insurance card

Anyone having knowledge of offences to people or property related investigations is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.