Bears Sighted In The Huntsville Area, MNR Says

Residents and businesses urged to reduce household and commercial attractants

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) is reminding area residents to be aware of bear sightings in and around the Town of Huntsville and to take the necessary steps to avoid attracting bears into local neighbourhoods.

In the past week, there have been more than 20 bear sightings reported in the Town of Huntsville area including sightings in the Highway 60 and Muskoka Road 3 areas. Of these reported incidents, the majority involved attractants such as garbage and apple trees.

It’s important to note that the same bear can result in multiple sightings. MNR is reminding the public that bears are often attracted to things such as garbage, bird food including suet, seed and nectar, odours from barbeques, and ripe fruit left on trees or the ground. Removing these attractants can help keep bears out of the area.

Currently, natural foods for bears in this area may be below average. When the availability of natural foods is limited, bears will look for alternative food sources, often in communities. When bears cannot gain access to non-natural foods such as garbage, they will not stay in the area.

QUICK FACTS

If a bear poses an immediate threat to public safety by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behaviour, call 911 or 1-888-380-1122.

For advice on removing bear attractants, call the Bear Wise reporting line toll-free at 1-866-514-2327, hearing impaired (TTY) 1-705-945-7641. You will be connected with a live operator during bear season (open this year March 1 to November 30)

LEARN MORE