Try These Campfire Hot Dog Skewers

In this recipe we layer cut up hot dogs, bell peppers, pineapple and onions on skewers before basting with a homemade BBQ sauce and grill until charred and carmelized. This can be served at any camping trip!

Sauce Ingredients: 1/4 cup BBQ Sauce, 1 1/2 Tbsp Ketchup, 1 Tbsp soy sauce, 1 tsp rice wine vinegar, 1/2 tsp chili powder

Skewers: 8 pack hot dogs, quartered, 3 cups pineapple, red & green bell peppers and one small red onion – all cut into 1″ pieces.

Whisk to combine all sauce ingredients, build skewers by alternating hot dogs, pineapple, peppers and onion. Brush all over with sauce and place on grill on medium heat, flipping every couple of minutes and basting with the remaining sauce until skewers are charred. Enjoy!