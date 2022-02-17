OPP Looking For A Stolen Jeep From Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP say they are investigating a complaint of a stolen vehicle from an address on Vincent Avenue in Gravenhurst.

The vehicle, a green 2013 Jeep Wrangler bearing Ontario marker BSXR808 was stolen from the home sometime overnight between February 16 and 17, 2022 and the victim called police at 6:45 a.m. when she noticed it missing.

Residents and businesses int he area are asked to check security cameras and dash cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may submit your tips anonymously online to Crime Stoppers at www.crimestopperssdm.com.