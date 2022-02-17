2022 Community Volunteer Income Tax Clinics

The District Municipality of Muskoka (the District) is pleased to announce that the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) is well underway and currently booking virtual appointments for March and April 2022.

The District is registered with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) and works with community partners and volunteers to provide FREE tax clinics to eligible individuals, families, seniors and persons with disabilities living in Muskoka.

Residents who need to file their taxes can now complete the online appointment request form at www.muskoka.on.ca/taxclinics. Eligibility requirements and what you need to have prepared are also included on this page. If you do not have access to a computer please call our tax clinic team at (705) 645-2412.

To learn more about the Districts involvement with this program please visit: www.muskoka.on.ca/incometaxclinics

For more information regarding the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program or information on tax returns please visit the CRA website.