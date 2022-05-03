OPP Launches Provincial Marine Training Program In Gravenhurst

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is inviting all media partners and members of the public to join them as they begin operating the Provincial Marine Training at their new location in Gravenhurst, ON. The training program has traditionally operated from the grounds of the Ontario Fire College in Gravenhurst until it closed its doors last year. A new partnership between the Town of Gravenhurst and the Residence Inn by Marriott has enabled the training to continue in Gravenhurst and on Lake Muskoka.

The Provincial Marine Training program will run throughout the month of May.

Media Launch Details:

Residence Inn by Marriott, Gravenhurst

Wednesday May 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m.

285 Steamship Bay Road

Gravenhurst