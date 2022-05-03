Huntsville Man Charged For Multiple Break And Enters In The Town

On May 1, 2022 just after 4 a.m., Huntsville OPP attended the Esso gas station located on Highway 60, town of Huntsville in response to a break and enter in progress.

On arrival, the OPP arrested 27-year-old, Christopher Dinsmore of Huntsville. The accused was found in the gas station and in possession of tools used to gain entry and property which he had stolen from the business.

As a result of the investigation into the Esso break and enter along with a break and enter that occurred at the One Stop General Store on April 21, 2022 and damage to Canadian Tire gas station’s front door on April 20, 2022, Christopher Dinsmore has been charged with the following.

In relation to break and enter at the Esso gas station, Highway 60, town of Huntsville:

– Break and enter

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

– Possession of break and enter tools

– Possession of a credit card obtained by crime

In relation to the break and enter at One Stop General Store, King William St., town of Huntsville:

– Break and enter

In relation to property damage caused to the Canadian Tire gas station, King William St., town of Huntsville:

– Mischief under $5000

The accused was released from custody on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear on June 7, 2022 in the Ontario Court of Justice Muskoka.