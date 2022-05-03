Muskoka Votes’ Interactive Mapping System Visual Tool To Assist Voters

The 2022 Municipal Election nomination period has officially begun and Muskoka municipalities, including the Town of Bracebridge, Town of Gravenhurst, Township of Muskoka Lakes, Township of Lake of Bays and the Township of Georgian Bay are excited to present the Muskoka Votes Map, a new interactive visual mapping tool that allows constituents to view their local races in their specific communities and wards.

The mapping application, created by the District of Muskoka Geographic Information System (GIS) team, will be regularly updated as nominations are filed respectively through each municipality’s Clerk’s Office. Voters will be able to pinpoint within the interactive map or enter their address to learn more information about the candidates running in their area. Currently, information is limited to municipal election candidates specifically and does not include those running for school board trustee positions.

Voters using the interactive mapping system will be able to link to their municipality’s election platforms and view candidate contact information, including applicable social media platforms and websites.

Muskoka Votes is an excellent platform for all voters to learn more about the ward and municipality they live in, view all applicable candidates, and be an informed voter for election day, October 24, 2022.

For more information on the 2022 Municipal Election, voters are encouraged to contact their local Clerk’s Office.