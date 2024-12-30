OPP Investigation In Midland Leads To Arrest Of Break And Enter Suspects

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the OPP responded to a call at approximately 10:24 a.m. of a possible break and enter reported at 10:21 a.m. to the apartments above a King Street retail store.

Upon arrival of officers, entry was made to the unsecured apartment and two lethargic and passed out individuals were located in the apartment.

The individuals known to police were arrested and transported to detachment for processing.

Charged criminally is Clayton Arch 42 years of Midland with the following offences.

Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Theft Under $5,000 from a Motor Vehicle

Also charged criminally is Kayla Sandy 28 years of no fixed address Midland with the following offences.

Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Fentanyl

Both accused persons were released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 23, 2024.

Incident # E241666037