Driver Charged For Using Duct Tape As A Window Replacement

Almaguin Highlands OPP charge a commercial vehicle driver after they were caught using duct tape as a makeshift replacement for a broken driver’s side window.

On December 8, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint from a concerned motorist who reported a commercial vehicle which appeared to be using duct tape as a replacement for a drivers side window. Officers responded to the complaint and quickly located the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old person from Brampton was later charged with:

No clear view to sides

Improper mirror – commercial motor vehicle

Careless Driving

Fail to report accident

The vehicle was determined to be unsafe for travel and was promptly removed from the roadway. The accused is to appear before the Provincial Offences Court in Sundridge at a later date.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advises anyone with an urgent traffic complaint or concerns that someone may be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol to call 911 immediately.

For non-emergency traffic complaints, you can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit www.opp.ca/reportacrime. If you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is available at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).