Driver Charged After Going 180 km/h On Hwy. 11 In Strong Township

A concerned motorist’s call helped Almaguin Highlands OPP catch a North Bay driver racing down Highway 11 at an alarming 180 km/h.

On December 29, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint from a concerned motorist who reported a vehicle traveling at a very high rate of speed northbound on Highway 11. Officers responded to the complaint and quickly located the vehicle, confirming it was traveling at an alarming speed of 180 km/h.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old person from North Bay was charged with:

Drive motor vehicle -perform stunt- excessive speed

The driver’s vehicle was subsequently impounded for 14 days, and their license was suspended for 30 days. The accused is to appear before the Provincial Offences Court in Sundridge at a later date.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advises anyone with an urgent traffic complaint or concerns that someone may be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol to call 911 immediately.

For non-emergency traffic complaints, you can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit www.opp.ca/reportacrime. If you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is available at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).