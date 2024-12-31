‘Honey! I think I Won $100,000’ Penetanguishene Resident Celebrates

BINGO! Martin King of Penetanguishene won a $100,000 top prize with INSTANT BINGO DOUBLER.

Martin, a retiree, is celebrating his first big win after playing INSTANT BINGO DOUBLER for the past 10 years. The father of three and grandfather of three says he enjoys playing BINGO because he appreciates the time it takes to complete the game.

“I was at home relaxing on the couch and scratching away,” Martin recounted, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “When I realized I’d won, I cried out to my wife, ‘Honey! I think I won $100,000!’ Her response was, ‘Yeah, right. Let me see.” We reviewed the ticket together. To our surprise and delight, I had, in fact, won the top prize!”

“In that moment, we were left stunned and speechless,” said Martin. “I’ve since shared the news with many people; half our town knows now!” he laughed. “It was an exciting moment, and I look forward to paying off my mortgage,” he concluded with a big smile.

INSTANT BINGO DOUBLER is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.75.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Main Street in Penetanguishene.

