Tops At Tims In 2024: The Walnut Crunch Was Canada’s Favourite Retro Donut

To wrap up 2024, Tim Hortons is revealing some of Canada’s top orders from the past year, from the most-ordered Tims classics to new additions to the menu added since January.

Tims kicked off 2024 by celebrating its 60th anniversary with a lineup of four Retro Donuts: the Blueberry Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar Twist, Dutchie, and Walnut Crunch. In most of the country, the Walnut Crunch narrowly edged out the Dutchie as the most popular Retro Donut – but in Atlantic Canada, Tims guests bought almost three times as many Walnut Crunches compared to Dutchies.

The Apple Fritter held on to the title of the top Tim Hortons donut for another year, after unseating the Boston Cream as the top selling donut in Canada in 2023. However, the Boston Cream was No. 1 across the Maritimes, and in Quebec, the Honey Cruller continued to be the most beloved Tims donut of them all. In Quebec, the Honey Cruller is so iconic that they’re affectionately nicknamed the “tractor wheel” by Tims fans in the province. In terms of Timbits, the Chocolate Glazed Timbit was the most popular Timbit across Canada.

Tims Flatbread Pizzas launched across Canada in April and the Pepperoni was the most popular flavour, just ahead of Chicken Parmesan.

Here’s a look at some of the other top Tims orders from 2024:

To no one’s surprise, the Double Double™ coffee remained the most popular coffee order among Tims guests, while the top cold beverage was the Iced Capp, which celebrated its 25 th anniversary this year.





anniversary this year. Tims launched Infusr energy beverages in July and the Blackberry Yuzu was the most popular flavour. Strawberry Watermelon was the top Quenchers cold beverage flavour.





Tims brought back Omelette Bites in January to give guests another delicious breakfast option and the top pick was the Bacon and Cheese flavour.





The Halloween Ghost Mug was the fastest selling Tims merchandise item of the year, both on TimShop.ca and in Tims restaurants.





Tims guests were incredibly supportive of all the Tim Hortons charitable programs – including the Special Olympics Donut, Smile Cookie, Camp Day, Orange Sprinkle Donut, and Holiday Smile Cookie – and helped raise $44.1 million over the course of 2024.





over the course of 2024. Tims Rewards is one of the most popular loyalty programs in Canada and members loved using their points and offers to get a little caffeine boost – the most popular offer in the Tims app this year was for hot beverages and the most common points redemption was for a free coffee.





and members loved using their points and offers to get a little caffeine boost – the most popular offer in the Tims app this year was for hot beverages and the most common points redemption was for a free coffee. The most popular Tims Delivery order of the year was for four coffees.

“2024 was a really special year for all of us at Tims as we celebrated the 60th anniversary of the brand and we’d like to thank our guests for making us a part of their lives day after day and year after year. I’d also like to thank Tims restaurant owners and their team members for being there for their guests every day and doing so much to support their communities,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

“We have lots of exciting plans for 2025 and we can’t wait to start revealing some fun surprises for guests in the weeks and months to come.”