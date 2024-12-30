Toronto Public Library Reveals The Most Read Books Of 2024

The results are in! Toronto Public Library (TPL) unveils its annual lists of the most read and borrowed books of the year, offering a fascinating glimpse into the literary tastes of Torontonians. This year’s reading trends reveal a growing interest in stories that celebrate strong characters and the profound impact of community. Among Canadian books, romance and mystery novels by Toronto-based authors reign supreme. View TPL’s complete lists of top reads and top Canadian reads in 2024.

Strong female leads dominate the shelves

Toronto readers showed a clear preference for stories with compelling female protagonists. Leading the charge was The Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros, captivating readers with its dynamic storytelling and unforgettable heroine. Kristin Hannah’s The Women also resonated deeply, weaving a tale of resilience and courage through the lens of Vietnam War nurse Frankie McGrath. Offering humor, heart and inspiration, popular picks like Emily Henry’s Funny Story and Bonnie Garmus’s Lessons in Chemistry further cemented the trend.

A shift to stories of connection

After years of escapist reading, 2024 marked a shift toward books that explore the power of relationships and community. Abraham Verghese’s The Covenant of Water transported readers to a multi-generational family saga steeped in love and tradition. James McBride’s The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store brought the importance of belonging to life through a richly drawn narrative. Ann Napolitano’s Hello Beautiful echoed this theme, captivating readers with its portrayal of familial bonds and personal transformation.

“These titles remind us of the strength and solace we find in the communities and connections we build,” said Matt Abbott, Senior Manager, Collection Development, TPL. “It’s heartening to see how Torontonians are drawn to stories that reflect the resilience, humour and love that define our shared humanity.”

Locals Carley Fortune and Nita Prose shine bright

When it comes to Canadian books, one thing is clear: Torontonians can’t get enough of Carley Fortune and Nita Prose. These homegrown literary talents have captured the hearts of readers with their heartwarming contemporary romances and charming mysteries.

Carley Fortune’s captivating love stories continue to resonate with audiences, while Nita Prose’s delightful mystery series featuring Molly the Maid has kept readers on the edge of their seats. Both authors have made a significant impact on the Canadian literary scene, and with new releases slated for 2025, are expected to remain fan favorites.

“We’re excited to see the continued success of these two exceptional local authors,” said Abbott. “Their books offer the perfect blend of warmth and wit, making them a top choice for readers in Toronto and beyond.”

Discover the most borrowed books of 2024 in multiple formats and explore the free resources your TPL card offers—from new releases and streaming services to research databases and global news. With books, music, films and digital content in over 40 languages, there’s something for everyone.

What Toronto Read 2024

What Toronto Read 2024 – Canadian