OPP Investigating Serious Motorcycle Crash In Georgian Bay Township

A 43-year-old Midland rider has been transported this evening by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto area trauma hospital with life altering injuries after his motorcycle left the road surface of Muskoka Road 34 between Art’s Lane and Trillium Lane and struck a rock face.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), paramedics from the County of Simcoe as well as Georgian Bay Fire Service attended the scene after being notified of the crash at 7:00 p.m. August 19, 2021.

OPP Central Region Traffic Investigators are also at the scene assisting officers into the investigation of the cause of the crash which had closed Muskoka Road 34 in both directions. Alternate route for motorists is to take Simcoe County Road 17 from Coldwater.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and updates will be posted as they become available.