Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On Peninsula Road

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Peninsula Road in Muskoka Lakes Township on August 18, 2021 just after 3:30 p.m where a Corvette crashed into a telephone pole.

Officers arrived and subsequently arrested and charged 59 year-old Suzanne Redmond of Toronto, ON with Impaired Operation.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 28, 2021 to answer to her charge. Furthermore, her driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded.