2021 Virtual CNE Kicks Off Today

This year’s Virtual CNE offers free and paid family content, concerts, and new at-home experiences including cooking with celebrity chefs, virtual escape room, sand sculpting lessons, and return of the popular CNE Gaming Garage Powered by AMD.

Ontario’s end of summer tradition is returning online again in a new interactive platform that brings the CNE experience right at home. The Canadian National Exhibition is

introducing CNE Connected, a one-time subscription to access exclusive free and paid online content through to the fall; and in true spirit of CNE fun, there are plenty of prizes to be won including a 10-piece Meyer Cookware set valued at $1,000.

The CNE Connected subscription is $22.00 (plus HST) and comes with a complementary General Admission ticket to the 2022 CNE (a value of $19.99) – which means membership is equivalent to just $2 to enjoy more than a dozen virtual events and activities from cooking with celebrity chefs to music classes, arts, gaming, yoga, and more! There’s also plenty of free programming at TheEx.com to continue the CNE tradition including the President’s Choice SuperDogs shows, skating shows, and a special tribute commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Warriors’ Day Parade.

The CNE annually attracts more than 1.4 million visitors to its event; however, in light of the City of Toronto’s decision to cancel all permitted large festivals through to September, organizers have been vocal about the financial impact of closing its gates for the second year in a row that has put the fair in a deficit of millions.

“We want to thank the outpouring of community support from people across Ontario who have shared their fondness for the CNE and connection they have (across generations) to the fair,” said Darrell Brown, CNE Executive Director. “We’re excited for this year’s lineup of virtual programming and subscription content, which for the first time enables the CNE to extend our event beyond 18 days through to late fall, and bring unique experiences to people’s home, wherever they may be. With a free CNE ticket for every subscription, we can’t wait to welcome the public back in-person next year.”

For more information about CNE Connected and full schedule of events, go to TheEx.com