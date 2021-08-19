West Parry Sound OPP Lays 62nd Impaired Driving Charge

On August 17, 2021 at approximately 11:00 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol in the Town of Parry Sound. Officers stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers determined the driver was under the influence of a drug. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation and with the assistance of a member of a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer, Larry Brock, 66 years-of-age of Parry Sound, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Possession of a schedule 1 substance

Alter plate

Drive motor vehicle no currently valid permit

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on September 16, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 62nd driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.