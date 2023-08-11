OPP Investigating Overnight Single Vehicle Crash In Tiny Township

At 2:29 a.m. August 11, 2023 the OPP Communication Centre was alerted by a Honda crash automated detection notification signal of an incident near the intersection of Marshall and Downers Roads, Tiny Township.

Attending officers and members of the Midland Fire Service, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services located a single vehicle that had crashed off the roadway into a planted field with no occupants to be found. Members of the OPP Central Region Canine(K-9) and Emergency Response Team (ERT) were called upon to assist in the search for the occupant(s).

A 31-year-old male of Barrie was located at approximately 4:21 a.m. by officers and through investigation was determined to be the lone occupant of the vehicle when it crashed. An impaired driving investigation was commenced by investigators who await forensic test results before resolving their investigation.

An update will be provided when information becomes available on this continuing investigation.