Balm Beach Disturbance Leads To Charges For Penetanguishene Resident 

A report of an individual causing problems for beach goers at the popular Balm Beach water front prompted a response at approximately 2:33 p.m. August 3, 2023 from members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment.

Several officers responded to the call resulting in a 30-year-old male of Penetanguishene being taken into custody after investigation which included a theft from a beach front retail store. While being taken into custody, there was an interaction between the male and the officers at the scene resulting in further charges.

The name of the accused was not released.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing on the following charges and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Assault a Peace Officer (two counts)

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm (two counts)

Uttering Threats – Damage Property (three counts)

Investigators would like to thank the Balm Beach community for their support during this investigation.