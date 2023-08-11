First Annual Field Of Greens Corn Roast On Saturday In Port Carling

From: Field Of Greens

Come by 11am to 3pm on Saturday August 12th and enjoy our incredible fresh Ontario corn – direct from the farm to us – we think it’s the best around so please come and try it for yourself.

Plus – We’re giving back to the local community! We will donate one cob of fresh corn to Gravenhurst Against Poverty and the Muskoka West Food Bank for every cob that we sell (cooked and fresh) during the Corn Roast event!