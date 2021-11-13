OPP Investigating Overnight Fatal Crash On Highway 93

At 10:40 p.m. November 12, 2021 an officer from Southern Georgian Bay OPP while on patrol came upon a serious two vehicle head on crash at the intersection of Highway 93 and Ebenezer Side Road, Tiny Township. County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and Tiny Fire Services were dispatched and located both lone male drivers of the involved vehicles at the scene, one being a Ford F350 pick up truck, the second a Nissan Versa.

The 40 year old male driver of the pick up truck was transported to hospital for treatment, later to be released and the 59 year old male driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Investigation (TTCI) Unit attended the scene and are assisting investigators into the cause of the crash. Simcoe County Road 93 was closed for investigative purposes from 10:40 p.m. November 12, 2021 until 4:21 a.m. November 13, 2021.

An update will be provided as information becomes available.