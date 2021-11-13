First Significant Snowfall For The Season Expected On Sunday

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers

Parry Sound – Muskoka

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County

Snow at times heavy is expected to affect regions east of Georgian Bay and towards Algonquin beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into the night. In general, snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected; however, local amounts up to 15 cm are possible over higher terrain. Snowfall will taper off to a few flurries Sunday overnight.

There is still some uncertainty in the snowfall amounts as snow could be mixed with rain and reduce the snowfall accumulation.

Motorists planning to travel in these regions should exercise caution and driving may be treacherous at times.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.