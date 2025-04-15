OPP Investigating Fail To Remain Collision In Orillia

he Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a fail to remain collision that occurred in Orillia.

On Thursday April 10, 2025, at approximately 3:37 pm, a white Ford pickup truck driving at a low rate of speed, struck a child riding their bike on Penetang street in the City of Orillia. The driver of the vehicle is described as a white male, wearing a baseball hat and sunglasses with a long red beard. The vehicle left the scene heading towards West Street.

The child sustained minor injuries.

Members of Orillia OPP are involved in this investigation. If you have information or video camera footage, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com, reference E250434311. The OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.