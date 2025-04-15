West Parry Sound OPP Find Impaired Driver In A School Zone

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with multiple charges including impaired driving.
On April 10, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting traffic enforcement in a school zone in the Town of Parry Sound. A person known to police as being a suspended driver was observed driving a motor vehicle.
As a result of the investigation, Lindsay Sangelais, 28 years-of-age of Britt Ontario was charged with:
- Operation while impaired – drug
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance – cocaine
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
- Driving while under suspension
- Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available
- Resist Peace Officer
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 1, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.