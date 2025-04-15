West Parry Sound OPP Find Impaired Driver In A School Zone

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with multiple charges including impaired driving.

On April 10, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting traffic enforcement in a school zone in the Town of Parry Sound. A person known to police as being a suspended driver was observed driving a motor vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Lindsay Sangelais, 28 years-of-age of Britt Ontario was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – drug
  • Possession of a schedule 1 substance – cocaine
  • Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available
  • Resist Peace Officer

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 1, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here