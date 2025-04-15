Arts Orillia Presents Forever Young – A Youth Mentorship Concert With Sleepy Jan And Art’s Orillia Guest Performers From Twin Lakes SS

A powerful night of music, mentorship, and youth-driven artistry that brings a unique concert experience. Lighting up one of Orillia’s most treasured buildings, showcasing the next generation of creative leaders, and sparking a movement that celebrates youth voices, creativity, and community.

Headlining is Sleepy Jan, a local band building a vibrant cultural scene for youth in our city. “Sleepy Jan is the sound of friendship. Sleepy Jan is a soft place to rest your weary head. Washed out, mesmeric lullabies for the ever-sleepy.” Featuring Karlie Cole (Bass/Vocals), Alison Ford (Drums), Matt Waring (Guitar), and Dylan Court (Guitar/Vocals), more than a band, they are mentors and cultural changemakers.

Opening the night are rising stars – Lincoln Baragar, a multi-instrumentalist and genre-blending songwriter and performer influenced by R&B, jazz, hip-hop and rock. With piano, guitar and trumpet under his belt, he continues to grow his arsenal of instruments and improvisation skills as a songwriter and performer on a path to win a Grammy. You’ll meet Liam Finney – a performer who seeks to express his emotions through music. Heavily influenced by hip-hop, rock, R&B, and metal, he creates music with ambitions to transcend the restrictions of genre, while playing guitar, producing beats, and vocalizing. And don’t miss powerful songbird and drummer – Journey Henderson-Herbert. She is a creative musician who loves to be involved in all sections of the arts, including performing and creating. She loves to travel and learn new creative practices – this young maker wants to make a name for herself in the arts!

AO hopes that you will jump at the chance to buy your tickets, support these inspiring artists and leaders, and be part of something special. Let’s build a future where young artists thrive.

Tickets at the door. Cash only. $10.00. Join AO in building a vibrant, creative community. Learn more at www.artsorillia.ca.