Free Compost Giveaway On Earth Day

The Town of Bracebridge will be offering free compost in honour of Earth Day in partnership with the District of Muskoka.

Free Compost Giveaway

Date: Tuesday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Gostick Park, 51 Sellens Avenue (at the rear entrance off of Donald Street)

Bring a container and shovel to pick up a supply of compost that can be used to help bring your lawn and garden back to life after the long winter months. Compost is available for Bracebridge residents only, with one (1) visit per vehicle with a loading time limit of 15 minutes.

Compost will be available on a first come, first served basis while supply lasts. When on-site, please keep vehicle idling to a minimum.

Clean Muskoka Together

Help keep Muskoka beautiful. This Earth Month, gather your friends and family to form a team to do some spring cleaning in the community. Participate in the District of Muskoka’s year-round Clean Muskoka Together community litter clean-up program and receive all of the materials needed to get started including gloves and bags. Register your team today!