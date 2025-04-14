SIU Investigating Death Of Man In Minden Hills

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 60-year-old man yesterday in Minden Hills.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on April 13, 2025, an individual called police to report that they were concerned for the well-being of a man. Police were told that the man had left his property with a firearm.

Soon after OPP officers arrived on scene, in the area of Highway 1 and Highway 17, there was an exchange of gunfire between an officer and the man, who was in some bushes.

The man was located deceased. His fatal injury was determined to be self-inflicted.

Three investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.