OPP Investigate Fatal Collision On Highway 522

One person has died as a result of a single motor vehicle collision.

On October 4, shortly after 2:00 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Parry Sound District Paramedics and Henvey Inlet First Nation Fire Department responded to a collision at the intersection of Highway 522 and Laing Road in Blair Township.

The 47-year-old driver from Lively, Ontario was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP’s North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team, the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

The Office of the Chief Corner for Ontario – Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCCO-OFPS) is assisting and a post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.

Highway 522 was closed for approximately nine hours and has since been reopened.