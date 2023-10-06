Charge Laid After Collision In Oro-Medonte Back In May

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual in relation to a fatal motor vehicle collision on Ridge Road in Oro-Medonte.

On May 6, 2023, just before 11:00 p.m., Orillia OPP, Simcoe County Paramedic Service and Township of Oro-Medonte Fire, were dispatched to Ridge Road between Line 4 and Line 3 South for a report of a single vehicle rollover collision. Four vehicle occupants were located.

One person was transported to hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. A second person was transported by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries and two other occupants with minor injuries were transported to local hospital.

The deceased has been identified as an 18-year-old male of Barrie.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team attended the collision scene to assist with the investigation. Ridge Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

As a result; Tyson Kowalewski, 19 year-old, from Barrie has been charged with:

· Careless driving causing death

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on November 1, 2023.