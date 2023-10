Trethewey’s Falls Bridge And Peterson Bridge Rehabilitation – Update

In May 2022, the Town of Bracebridge awarded Contract 2022-TOB-T-001 Trethewey’s Falls Bridge and Peterson Bridge Rehabilitation to McPherson-Andrews Contracting Limited.

D.M. Wills Associates Limited, consulting engineers, inspected the bridges following the 2019 spring flood and during the summer of 2020. The inspections recommended that bridge abutment protection measures and the replacement of various bridge elements be completed in order to protect the structures from future flood damage and keep them in a good state of repair. D.M. Wills Associates Limited, who designed the bridge improvements, is also providing contract administration and inspection services during construction on behalf of the Town.

The Trethewey’s Falls Bridge, located at 1071 Trethewey’s Falls Road, spans over the south branch of the Muskoka River approximately 0.5 km north of Highway 118 (east). Construction began on August 30, 2023, and the bridge was to be closed to all vehicular traffic for approximately one month to October 6, 2023, while the work is being completed. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Trethewey’s Falls Bridge closure will be extended by approximately one week to October 13, 2023.Emergency services and pedestrian access across the bridge will continue to be maintained during the entire construction period.

The Peterson Bridge, located at 1078 Old Victoria Road, passes over the Black River approximately 0.7 km south of the Village of Vankoughnet. Construction work on the Peterson Bridge was completed August 25, 2023.