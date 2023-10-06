Gravenhurst Fall Maintenance Starting, Swim Buoys Out, Washrooms Closing

With fall upon us, the Town of Gravenhurst’s parks staff are preparing for the changing weather and sharing a friendly reminder with residents and visitors that the fall maintenance program is starting, which includes removing swim delineators (buoy lines) from the various beaches.

The town has six beaches that have designated swim areas marked by a series of buoys:

Franklin Beach

Lorne Street Beach

Muskoka Beach

Muskoka Bay Park

Gull Lake Rotary Park

Bass Lake Park

Swim delineators (buoys lines) provide a dual purpose, as they are intended to provide a clear delineation for a safe zone for swimmers as well as provide a separation between a designated swim area and watercraft.

Residents / visitors are encouraged to exercise caution should they choose to continue to use the town’s beaches once the swim delineators have been removed.

Other swim safety equipment, including reaching poles and life rings, will also be removed from the beach area for the season. Safety signage reminding residents / visitors to use the beach at their own risk will remain in place.

As well, public washrooms in parks are being closed for the fall/winter period – the exception being the washroom at the Wharf Sports Field, 1111 Bay St., which stays open throughout the year.