Opening Of The Lake Of Bays Arena In Baysville Will Be Delayed

The Parks and Facilities Department regrets to announce that, due to unexpected delays beyond staff’s control, the opening of the Lake of Bays Arena in Baysville will be postponed.

This delay directly stems from the replacement of the arena’s ice plant responsible for refrigeration, which was originally scheduled for earlier this year. Supply chain challenges, compounded by shipping delays during recent labour strikes in Canada, have had a significant impact on the replacement timeline.

Target Opening Date:

A new timeline has been established for the Lake of Bays Arena to be fully operational, with the target opening date set for October 30, 2023.

Communication Efforts:

Staff have been engaging in one-on-one conversations with affected teams and user groups to keep them informed of the progress and challenges faced. This direct communication will continue as staff work towards a resolution. The public can stay updated on the status of the arena by visiting lakeofbays.on.ca/arena.

Context Behind the Ice Plant Replacement:

In 2022 the Township of Lake of Bays secured a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to modernize the arena’s aging 1979 ice plant, aligning with a commitment to environmentally friendly practices, by including geothermal technology.

The new ice plant not only facilitates efficient ice generation but will also significantly contribute to cost savings, a reduced carbon footprint, and a decrease in the amount of required refrigerant. Importantly, it eliminates the need to burn propane for heat generation, as was done in the past.

Quick Facts: