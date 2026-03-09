OPP Ice Rescue Brings 23 People To Safety On Georgian Bay

Just before noon on Sunday, March 08, 2026, members of the Grey-Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a number of individuals that became stranded on Georgian Bay as the ice shelf they were on separated from shore. The ice drifted out approximately two kilometers and split into several sections, which caused some victims to become partially submerged in the frigid water. A total of 23 individuals were left stranded, awaiting rescue.

Emergency responders including OPP Aviation, OPP Marine Unit, Inter Township Fire Department, Owen Sound Fire Department, Hanover Fire Department, North Bruce Peninsula Fire Department, AirOrnge, Grey County Paramedic Services, Bruce County Paramedic Services, Ministry of Natural Resources, Grey-Bruce OPP, and Wellington County OPP attended the scene.

The Cobble Beach Golf Course opened their facility to allow for aviation units and triage response.

By approximately 2:30 p.m., all 23 individuals had been safely airlifted back to shore. Minor injuries were reported, including hypothermia. All rescued persons are expected to make a full recovery.