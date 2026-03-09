One Person Charged After House Fire In Tiny Township

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a suspicious residential fire that occurred earlier this evening in Tiny Township.

Just before 6:00 p.m. on March 8, 2026, emergency services were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Macedonia Circle. Tiny Township Fire Services attended and extinguished a fully engulfed house fire and a separate garage on the property.(see photo)

One resident sustained minor injuries and smoke inhalation. The individual was transported to a local hospital by Simcoe County Paramedic Services for treatment. A dog inside the residence perished and a neighboring home was damaged by fire.

A short time later, officers located and stopped a vehicle on Golf Link Road in Tiny Township. An individual was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody. Further information regarding charges will be released as it becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Major Crime Unit and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1‑888‑310‑1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit information to Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222‑TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com, where you may be eligible for a cash reward.