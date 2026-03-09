Hamilton Man Charged By OPP In Relation To A Threat Made Against Premier Doug Ford

An individual has been charged by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in relation to a threat made against the Premier of Ontario.

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, the OPP Protective Services Section (PSS) began an investigation into a threat made against Premier Doug Ford. As a result of the investigation, Lucas Bauer, 25 years old of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, under section 264.1 of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Anyone with any information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

“Threats are criminal in nature and will not be tolerated. The OPP takes every incident seriously and is committed to investigating these matters, regardless of who is impacted.” – Inspector Anton Jelich, PSS